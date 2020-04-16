T Rowe Price Grp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.12%

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.21 to a high of $99.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.22 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $97.58, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

