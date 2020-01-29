T Rowe Price Grp Rises 1.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.50 to a high of $135.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $134.56 on volume of 254,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for T Rowe Price Grp and will alert subscribers who have TROW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, T Rowe Price Grp has traded in a range of $86.61 to $135.99 and is now at $133.83, 55% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.