T Rowe Price Grp Falls 7.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.14 to a high of $102.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.10 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $88.30 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $95.44, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

