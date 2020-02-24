T-Mobile Us Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.50%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.88 to a high of $97.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.35 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of T-Mobile Us Inc on December 31st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.04. Since that recommendation, shares of T-Mobile Us Inc have risen 26.3%. We continue to monitor TMUS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, T-Mobile Us Inc has traded in a range of $68.18 to $101.35 and is now at $96.56, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.