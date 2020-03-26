T-Mobile Us Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.29%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.73 to a high of $83.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.72 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, T-Mobile Us Inc has traded in a range of $63.50 to $101.35 and is now at $82.54, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

