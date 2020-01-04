T-Mobile Us Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.26%

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.70 to a high of $86.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.65 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $63.50 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $85.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

