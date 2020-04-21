T-Mobile Us Inc Falls 3.48% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.20 to a high of $89.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.07 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $63.50 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $86.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for T-Mobile Us Inc and will alert subscribers who have TMUS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.