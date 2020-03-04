T-Mobile Us Inc is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (TMUS, USM, TDS, SHEN, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

T-Mobile Us Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $49.42. Following is Us Cellular Corp with a sales per share of $45.85. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.32.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a sales per share of $12.35, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $8.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Telephone & Data on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.18. Since that call, shares of Telephone & Data have fallen 42.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.