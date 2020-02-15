Systemax Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry (SYX, CDW, PLUS, SCSC, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Systemax Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $35.55. Following is Cdw Corp/De with a sales per share of $100.68. Eplus Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $102.17.

Scansource Inc follows with a sales per share of $148.04, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $195.12.

