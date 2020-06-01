Sysco Corp (SYY) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $84.19

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $84.07 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $84.19. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $84.28 and $84.49.

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) is currently priced 22.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.90 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $74.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Sysco Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.98 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $84.11, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

