MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Sysco Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.52%

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:52pm
By James Quinn

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.82 to a high of $83.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.44 on volume of 650,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sysco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.98 and a 52-week low of $61.33 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $82.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor SYY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders sysco corp

Ticker(s): SYY

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.