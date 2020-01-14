Sysco Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.52%

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.82 to a high of $83.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.44 on volume of 650,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sysco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.98 and a 52-week low of $61.33 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $82.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor SYY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.