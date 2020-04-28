Sysco Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.97%

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.21 to a high of $57.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $54.36 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sysco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.98 and a 52-week low of $26.00 and are now trading 118% above that low price at $56.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

