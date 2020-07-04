Sysco Corp has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Sysco Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Following is Andersons Inc with a a current ratio of 1.4. Spartannash Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.0.

United Natural follows with a a current ratio of 2.4, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.7.

