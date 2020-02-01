MySmarTrend
Sysco Corp Falls 1.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:50pm
By Amy Schwartz

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.71 to a high of $85.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.36 on volume of 614,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sysco Corp has traded in a range of $60.98 to $85.98 and is now at $84.62, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sysco Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

