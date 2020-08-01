Sysco Corp is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI, CHEF)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Sysco Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Andersons Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Spartannash Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.0.
United Natural follows with a a current ratio of 2.4, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.7.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Andersons Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Andersons Inc have risen 17.0%. We continue to monitor Andersons Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest current ratio sysco corp andersons inc spartannash co united natural chefs warehouse