Synopsys Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.31%

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.03 to a high of $149.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.83 on volume of 474,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Synopsys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.90 and a high of $166.87 and are now at $150.52, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

