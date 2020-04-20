Synchrony Financ Rises 1.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.79 to a high of $15.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.70 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synchrony Financ have traded between a low of $10.38 and a high of $38.18 and are now at $15.81, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

