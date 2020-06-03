Synchronoss Tech is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SNCR, RNWK, AVYA, EBIX, CLDR)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.33. Following is Realnetworks Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.01.

Ebix Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.39, and Cloudera Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.70.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Synchronoss Tech and will alert subscribers who have SNCR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.