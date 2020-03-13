MySmarTrend
Synaptics Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.73%

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.74 to a high of $60.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.25 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Synaptics Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.75 and a 52-week low of $26.34 and are now trading 108% above that low price at $54.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Synaptics Inc and will alert subscribers who have SYNA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

