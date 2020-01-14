Symantec Corp is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SYMC, MSFT, RHT, PRGS, QLYS)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Symantec Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,720.4%. Microsoft Corp is next with a ROE of 2,116.8%. Red Hat Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,904.7%.
Progress Softwar follows with a ROE of 1,386.0%, and Qualys Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 849.8%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Progress Softwar and will alert subscribers who have PRGS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity symantec corp microsoft corp :rht red hat inc progress softwar qualys inc