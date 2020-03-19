Svb Financial Gr Rises 19.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.76 to a high of $179.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 19.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $153.46 on volume of 529,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.95 and a 52-week low of $127.39 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $179.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Svb Financial Gr and will alert subscribers who have SIVB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.