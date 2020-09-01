Svb Financial Gr Rises 1.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $254.76 to a high of $257.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $251.31 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Svb Financial Gr has traded in a range of $183.04 to $259.95 and is now at $256.54, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

