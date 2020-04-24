Svb Financial Gr Rises 1.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.73 to a high of $176.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $174.22 on volume of 291,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Svb Financial Gr has traded in a range of $127.39 to $270.95 and is now at $172.11, 35% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

