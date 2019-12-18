Superior Inds is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SUP, STRT, CPS, AXL, MOD)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Superior Inds ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.17. Strattec Sec is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.50. Cooper-Standard ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.71, and Modine Mfg Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.80.

