Superior Inds is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Beta (SUP, MPAA, MOD, AXL, DORM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Superior Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Motorcar Parts is next with a a beta of 1.5. Modine Mfg Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Dorman Products rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

