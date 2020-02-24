Sunstone Hotel is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SHO , HST , PEB , DRH , XHR )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) ranks first with a gain of 1.22%; Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) ranks second with a gain of 1.16%; and Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.06%.

Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) follows with a gain of 0.67% and Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.63%.

