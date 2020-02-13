Sunpower Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (SPWR , AMBA , DIOD , FSLR , QRVO )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks first with a gain of 11.53%; Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) ranks second with a gain of 7.00%; and Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD ) ranks third with a gain of 4.79%.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR ) follows with a gain of 4.35% and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.23%.

