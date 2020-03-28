Sunpower Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SPWR, ON, IPHI, MCHP, MXL)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Sunpower Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,123.0. Following is On Semiconductor with a a debt to equity ratio of 106.2. Inphi Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 102.4.
Microchip Tech follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 93.6, and Maxlinear rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 89.7.
