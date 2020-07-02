Sunpower Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SPWR , NVDA , INTC , XLNX , AVGO )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.04%; Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.33%; and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.95%.

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) follows with a gain of 0.87% and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.73%.

