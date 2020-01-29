Suncoke Energy I is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (SXC, STLD, RYI, X, NUE)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Suncoke Energy I ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Steel Dynamics is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Ryerson Holding ranks third highest with a an RPE of $970,000.
Us Steel Corp follows with a an RPE of $851,000, and Nucor Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $837,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Suncoke Energy I and will alert subscribers who have SXC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee suncoke energy i Steel Dynamics ryerson holding us steel corp nucor corp