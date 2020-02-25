Suncoke Energy I is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SXC , CMC , STLD , RS , NUE )

Below are the top five companies in the Steel industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Suncoke Energy I (NYSE:SXC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.35%; Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) ranks second with a loss of 1.11%; and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) ranks third with a loss of 1.31%.

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS ) follows with a loss of 1.99% and Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.64%.

