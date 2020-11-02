Sun Hydraulics has the Highest Sales Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SNHY, XYL, KAI, TNC, AIMC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Sun Hydraulics ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,408.8%. Following is Xylem Inc with a sales growth of 2,482.1%. Kadant Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,436.6%.

Tennant Co follows with a sales growth of 2,405.4%, and Altra Industrial rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,367.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xylem Inc on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Xylem Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Xylem Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.