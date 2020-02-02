Sun Communities has the Lowest Beta in the Residential REITs Industry (SUI, ESS, AIV, CPT, ELS)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Sun Communities ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Essex Property is next with a a beta of 0.6. Apartment Invest ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.
Camden Prop Tr follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.
