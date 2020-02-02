Sun Communities has the Lowest Beta in the Residential REITs Industry (SUI, ESS, AIV, CPT, ELS)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sun Communities ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Essex Property is next with a a beta of 0.6. Apartment Invest ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Camden Prop Tr follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.69. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 46.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.