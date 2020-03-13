Summit Materia-A has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USLM, EXP, VMC, MLM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.92. Following is Us Lime & Minera with a sales per share of $25.80. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.80.
Vulcan Materials follows with a sales per share of $29.86, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $62.38.
