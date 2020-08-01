Summit Materia-A has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USLM, MLM, VMC, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Us Lime & Minera is next with a an RPE of $453,000. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $467,000.

Vulcan Materials follows with a an RPE of $501,000, and Eagle Materials rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $630,000.

