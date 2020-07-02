Summit Materia-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USCR, USLM, EXP, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.24. Us Concrete Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.37. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.39.

Eagle Materials follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.98, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.68.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Summit Materia-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Summit Materia-A in search of a potential trend change.