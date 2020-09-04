Summit Materia-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, EXP, USCR, VMC, MLM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales growth.
Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,885.0%. Following is Eagle Materials with a sales growth of 1,447.3%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.
Vulcan Materials follows with a sales growth of 828.4%, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 384.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Concrete Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Concrete Inc have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Us Concrete Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth summit materia-a eagle materials us concrete inc Vulcan Materials martin mar mtls