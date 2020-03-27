Summit Materia-A has the Highest Beta in the Construction Materials Industry (SUM, USCR, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Us Concrete Inc with a a beta of 1.2. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eagle Materials on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $86.98. Since that call, shares of Eagle Materials have fallen 38.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.