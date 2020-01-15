Summit Materia-A is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (SUM, USLM, EXP, VMC, MLM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.92. Following is Us Lime & Minera with a sales per share of $25.80. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $28.80.
Vulcan Materials follows with a sales per share of $29.86, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $62.38.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 30.9%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share summit materia-a us lime & minera eagle materials Vulcan Materials martin mar mtls