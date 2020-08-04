Summit Materia-A is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a an RPE of $467,000. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $501,000.

Eagle Materials follows with a an RPE of $630,000, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Concrete Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Concrete Inc have risen 25.9%. We continue to monitor Us Concrete Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.