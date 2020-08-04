Suburban Propane Partners LP has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, FGP, OGS, DGAS, SGU)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Following is Ferrellgas Partners LP with a an RPE of $434,000. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $465,000.
Delta Natural Ga follows with a an RPE of $465,000, and Star Group L.P. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $514,000.
