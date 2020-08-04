MySmarTrend
Suburban Propane Partners LP has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, FGP, OGS, DGAS, SGU)

Written on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 2:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks lowest with a an RPE of $393,000. Following is Ferrellgas Partners LP with a an RPE of $434,000. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $465,000.

Delta Natural Ga follows with a an RPE of $465,000, and Star Group L.P. rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $514,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Star Group L.P. on February 9th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.68. Since that call, shares of Star Group L.P. have fallen 20.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

