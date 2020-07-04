MySmarTrend
Suburban Propane Partners LP has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, NFG, UGI, SGU, DGAS)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:11am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.85. Following is Natl Fuel Gas Co with a FCF per share of $2.74. Ugi Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.87.

Star Group L.P. follows with a FCF per share of $0.80, and Delta Natural Ga rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.21.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share suburban propane partners lp natl fuel gas co ugi corp star group l.p. :dgas delta natural ga

Ticker(s): SPH NFG UGI SGU

