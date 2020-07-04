Suburban Propane Partners LP has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Gas Utilities Industry (SPH, NFG, UGI, SGU, DGAS)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.85. Following is Natl Fuel Gas Co with a FCF per share of $2.74. Ugi Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.87.
Star Group L.P. follows with a FCF per share of $0.80, and Delta Natural Ga rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.21.
