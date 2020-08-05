Stryker Corp Rises 1.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $191.43 to a high of $194.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $191.44 on volume of 800,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between a low of $124.54 and a high of $226.30 and are now at $193.96, which is 56% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

