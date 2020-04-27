Stryker Corp Rises 1.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $189.07 to a high of $191.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $188.65 on volume of 873,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between a low of $124.54 and a high of $226.30 and are now at $190.59, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

