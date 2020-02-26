Strayer Educatio has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Education Services Industry (STRA, BFAM, LRN, ABCD, LOPE)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Strayer Educatio ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Bright Horizons is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. K12 Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.
Cambium Learning follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
