Strayer Educatio is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (STRA, BFAM, LRN, ABCD, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Strayer Educatio ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 68.88. Following is Bright Horizons with a a P/E ratio of 53.77. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 41.81.

Cambium Learning follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.10, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 17.78.

