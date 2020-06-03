Stratasys Ltd has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (SSYS, HPE, DBD, XRX, DDD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Stratasys Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.72. Following is Hewlett Packa with a a price to book ratio of 0.77. Diebold Nixdorf ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.08.

Xerox Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.44, and 3D Systems Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.68.

