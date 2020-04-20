Store Capital Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.98%

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.64 to a high of $16.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.27 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Store Capital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.00 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $16.62, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

