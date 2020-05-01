Store Capital has the Lowest Beta in the Diversified REITs Industry (STOR, SRC, IRET, LPT, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Store Capital ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Spirit Realty with a a beta of 0.6. Investors Real ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Liberty Prop follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

