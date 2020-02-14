Store Capital Falls 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.36 to a high of $39.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.83 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Store Capital have traded between a low of $31.34 and a high of $40.96 and are now at $38.74, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

